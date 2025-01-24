Danger, speed cameras

Compartir

The number of cars on the roads in Malaga makes it logical that the province appears on the list of places in Spain where cameras catch the most drivers speeding... But you don't expect it to be quite so high on the podium as it is, and, what's more, year after year.

Here we have the speed camera that awards the second highest number of fines in Spain, behind only one in Madrid. We also have the fourth busiest camera in Spain and a total of seven in the top 50. The funds raised here through speeding fines are among the highest in the country, well above other provinces with larger populations. And we are leaders in Andalucía. However neither the traffic volume nor the number of roads is bigger than in other areas.

It is true that people in Malaga province are naturally rebellious and anarchistic; lovers of speed and forgetful when it comes to the highway code.

It is also true that on the Costa del Sol there are a lot of holidaymakers in hire cars, who do not know the area and are more likely to be caught speeding, although whether the fines end up being paid or not is another matter.

It is also true that here there are speed cameras placed at points that were accident black spots but where the cameras have now served their purpose, because the vast majority of drivers have learned the lesson and there has not been an accident for years, precisely because of the dissuasive effect the camera had when it was installed.

Nevertheless the cameras are still there, dishing out fines left, right and centre, with a speed limit that is hardly reasonable. And meanwhile accidents continue to happen on other stretches where there is no speed control, probably because the volume of traffic is small and it's not worth it...

So I'll say it, loud and clear: many of the speed cameras on the roads of Malaga province no longer have a preventative role, encouraging road safety, but are cash registers to raise funds to the detriment of our pockets.

Something is wrong in the system when accidents continue to rise, especially those involving motorcyclists; and at the same time we have seven cameras, among them the one that dishes out the most fines every year.

When the speed controls are not located where the majority of accidents happen, then these cameras have an unspeakable objective that has nothing to do with our safety.