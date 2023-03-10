Getting tired of saying it It's more likely that, in the case of a young family deciding that one parent should work shorter hours, it will be the woman who reduces her workload

Rachel Haynes

It gets a bit repetitive to say the same thing every year on 8 March. Feminism, equality, glass ceilings, power....

Last weekend this newspaper carried a report on how much less women earn than men. This was probably a similar figure to last year's and the one before that. And the detail is the same: it's not a question of employers just paying women less; it's a question of women doing worse paid jobs. Why? Because a woman's climb up the executive ladder is still limited by assumptions (among men and women) that the woman will be the one to take a step back from work when children come along. Perhaps no one says it out loud - Spain has come along in leaps and bounds in the last few years, equating paternity and maternity leave - however if you do a quick count up in your workplace or your neighbourhood, it's more likely that, in the case of a young family deciding that one parent should work shorter hours, it will be the woman who reduces her workload. A father reducing his working hours to look after children is a possibility, so why don't we see more of it? Because he earns more than his wife, perhaps, and the vicious circle goes round again. Add to that - again not admitted but all the same existent - attitudes in some workplaces when a male worker asks to go part time to look after his children, or to leave work to fetch a poorly child from school one day. “Why can't your wife do it?”