The wonders of the wine world

Share

For centuries, wine has stood at the crossroads of culture, craftsmanship and conversation. From Bordeaux’s landmark Classification of 1855 - devised for a world exposition to spotlight the finest châteaux - to the countless regional hierarchies that followed, people have always sought to name and celebrate the world’s greatest wines. The question of what deserves that title remains a timeless fascination.

Choosing any bottle to symbolise the peak of quality, character and individuality is, of course, an impossible mission. The world of wine spans six continents and more countries than most of us could list, encompassing thousands of grape varieties and countless interpretations of excellence. Recently, a group of experts was challenged to select seven wines that reflect both diversity and distinction - bottles that speak of place and tradition, yet remain within economic reach of ordinary enthusiasts rather than only collectors.

Wine of the week Cortijo La Fuente Afrutado Seco 2023 This wine was classified as the best Malaga White, not for the first time in the history of the contest. Made from Pedro Ximenez and matured on its lees for six months. Very intense nose. Around ten euros.

But how do we define true greatness in wine? Is it a question of rarity or price, or does it lie in authenticity, in the ability to capture the spirit of soil, season and human touch? Can a modestly priced label stand alongside a legendary estate if it delivers emotion and a sense of place?

Geography complicates matters further. It’s easy to think first of Bordeaux, Burgundy or Champagne, but the modern wine story stretches far beyond France - to California, Chile, South Africa, New Zealand and beyond.

Ultimately, wine is far more than a drink; it’s a cultural mirror reflecting history, identity and imagination.