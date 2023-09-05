Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
EP
Will the rain return to Malaga and the Costa del Sol this week?
Weather

Will the rain return to Malaga and the Costa del Sol this week?

Spain's Met Office warns of the possibility of showers in the coming days and forecasts the mercury will rise until Thursday, when temperatures are expected to drop again

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 09:25

Compartir

After the 'dana' (depression at high level of the atmosphere) weather system left heavy rainfall throughout many parts of Spain at the weekend, in the coming days Andalucía will experience alternating cloudy skies and the possibility of scattered showers, although "small amounts and not everywhere", according to the regional delegate of the state weather agency (Aemet). However, Juan de Dios del Pino has specified that these rain showers will not involve "large amounts and will not exceed 5mm".

In Malaga, Aemet forecasts rain from Wednesday onwards, although the probability increases on Thursday until midday, decreases during the evening of the same day, and rises again on Friday, although with less likelihood. It will be Malaga city and inland municipalities - where Aemet puts the probability of rainfall on Thursday at 90% - that may be most affected.

As for the temperatures, the regional delegate in Andalucía said that right now they are relatively low for this time of year, and that the thermometers "will rise by around 5C between now and Thursday and could reach 30 or 31 degrees in the Guadalquivir valley", which "is still below the average", which is currently 33 or 34 degrees.

However, Del Puno said that from Thursday onwards the maximum temperatures "will drop again by two or three degrees". Meanwhile, night-time highs "will rise, but still be low" for the time of year.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 In pictures and video: storm smashes into central Spain leaving several people dead and missing
  2. 2 Vertical gardens and fountains, a sneak peek of what Estepona's striking new boulevard will look like
  3. 3 MoveTransfer, the Costa del Sol app that aims to offer all the key services a tourist would need
  4. 4 Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez enjoys one of his favourite bands at Cala Mijas festival
  5. 5 Halal tourism guide for Andalucía launched in southeast Asia
  6. 6 Fuengirola aims to stay in shape with healthy lifestyle campaign
  7. 7 European rowing championships produces six medallists from Malaga
  8. 8 Nerja's Ángela Lobato defends Spanish crown at Beach Volleyball Championship
  9. 9 Antequera still pointless as Segunda RFEF season gets under way
  10. 10 Malaga padel star Bea González secures third tournament victory with new partner

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad