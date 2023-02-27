Día de Andalucía: will the large stores and shopping centres of Malaga province be open on Tuesday?

Businesses are able to open their doors on a total of 16 extra occasions this year, but is 28 February one of them?

This Tuesday is a public holiday in Andalucía, but not for all sectors.

Isabel Méndez Malaga

This Tuesday, 28 February, is Día de Andalucía, which will mean that many sectors will stop work and in others, the lucky ones, will even make a 'bridge' holiday of it, with an extra day off.

This year, in accordance with the commercial calendar approved by the Junta de Andalucía, large stores and shopping centres in Malaga province will be able to open a total of 16 times for special occasions, but this 28 February will not be one of those.

This is applicable only to large stores and shopping centres, since establishments with dimensions of less than 300 square metres maintain the option to open any Sunday or public holiday if they deem it appropriate, so for example the stores of Muelle Uno in Malaga city or those of neighbourhood districts can open their doors.

Additionally, restaurant and leisure areas in shopping centres will be allowed to operate this holiday Tuesday even though the shops are closed.