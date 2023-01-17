Will first winter storm bring snow this week? From Wednesday onwards, a mass of cold polar air could bring snow to high areas of Malaga province such as Alfarnate, Afarnatejo, Sierra de las Nieves and the Sierra Tejeda

The passage of the first winter storms will see the thermometers drops this week, especially from Wednesday onwards when snow is likely in high parts of Malaga province.

An amber alert is in place today, until midnight, for strong coastal winds on the Costa del Sol and in the Axarquía, brought by Storm Gerard. Westerly winds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour (force 7) and waves of four metres are forecast. In Malaga city, the thermometers will register a slight decrease compared to recent days are expected to be 9C minimum and 18C maximum, while the skies will remain clear but with some cloudy intervals.

Storm Fien will also form in the early hours of Tuesday. The meteorological situation will cause a wind and sea storm in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, and snow and rain in the northern half of the peninsula, which will continue for most of the week.

From Wednesday onwards, a mass of cold polar air could bring snow to areas above 500 metres altitude in Malaga province at Alfarnate, Afarnatejo, Sierra de las Nieves and the Sierra Tejeda

In Malaga city, the coldest day will be Thursday when temperatures are expected to be between 7C minimum and 15C maximum. The strong gusts of wind – between 20 and 25 kilometres per hour – will continue until Saturday, which will also contribute to the wind chill being lower.