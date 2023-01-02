Which shops are open on this holiday Monday in Malaga? Many are reluctant to close for two days this week, as Friday 6 January is also a holiday and have chosen to open as usual

As New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday this year today, Monday 2 January has been designated a holiday instead but will any shops be open?

The good news is that yes, with Three Kings Day coming up on Friday 6th, which is also a holiday, many stores are taking the opportunity of boosting their sales by opening on Monday, and some are also beginning their Winter Sales early.

In Malaga city, the Vialia shopping centre at Maria Zambrano railway station is open, as are Malaga Plaza, Larios Centro, Rosaleda, Malaga Nostrum, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet.

Stores such as Ikea, El Corte Inglés, Leroy Merlin, Worten, Carrefour, Conforama and Verdecora are also open, as well as the shops on Muelle Uno and in the Bahía Azul shopping centre.

Shopping centres elsewhere in the province are also open, including Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, El Corte Inglés in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga), Miramar (Fuengirola) and CostasolCentro (Torremolinos).

Many small establishments are also likely to open, as those less than 300 m2 in size are not restricted to a certain number of Sundays or holidays a year.