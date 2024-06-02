Which shops are open on the Costa del Sol and in Malaga this Sunday, 2 June?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Sunday, 2 June 2024, 07:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

History repeats itself once again. From today (2 June), the retail sector in Malaga city starts its summer campaign, which will allow shops to open their shutter every day of the week.

From this Sunday until 30 September, the city and eleven municipalities on the Costa del Sol will enter the period of the Zona de Gran Afluencia Turística (high tourist numbers influence zone) determined by the Junta de Andalucía, which will allow them to raise the shutters without a break. In addition to the capital of the Costa del Sol, Benalmádena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Nerja, Rincón de la Victoria, Algarrobo, Torremolinos and Vélez-Málaga are also in this situation.

Therefore, both the shopping and hospitality areas in the city will be open this Sunday in the shopping centres of Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, and Málaga Nostrum. It will also be possible to visit large stores such as Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, and Verdecora as well as the Muelle Uno stores, which, like all shops with a retail area of less than 300 metres, can open on extra days if they consider it appropriate.

In Malaga province the shopping centres of Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos) are also authorised to open.