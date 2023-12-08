Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Europa Press
Which shops are open on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province this long holiday weekend in December?
Which shops are open on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province this long holiday weekend in December?

Today, Friday 8 December, is a public holiday in Spain and, as a result, many people will be able enjoy three days off work. But will the shopping centres and department stores be open?

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Friday, 8 December 2023, 10:48

Many people in Spain are today enjoying a second public holiday this week, after Constitution Day on 6 December. This Friday, 8 December is the Feast of the Immaculate Conception with many establishments open to the public for early Christmas shopping. But which shopping centres and department stores on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province are opening their doors to the public today?

For those who want to go shopping, these retail centres will be open in their entirety this Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Rosaleda, Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, and Málaga Nostrum. Shopping will also be available at El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Carrefour, Conforama, Worten and Verdecora.

Across the province of Malaga, the shopping centres at Rincón de la Victoria, La Cañada (Marbella), Miramar (Fuengirola), Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) will also open their doors on the same days.

