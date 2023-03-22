What will the weather be like today on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province? Maximum temperatures are expected to climb a little this Wednesday, 22 March

Spring has made a strong start in Malaga and this Wednesday, 22 March, the province will continue to enjoy the good weather.

According to the Aemet state weather agency forecast, the skies will be slightly cloudy or clear throughout the day. The minimum temperatures will remain unchanged, and the maximums will experience a slight rise.

The Antequera area is the one that stands out, since it will register both the lowest temperature forecast in the province (7C) and the highest: 24 degrees.

Apart from these extremes, the minimum temperatures will be around ten degrees this 22 March and the maximums above 20C.

The winds will blow variable and light.