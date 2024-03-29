What will the weather be like this Good Friday in the south of Spain?

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 29 March 2024, 06:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

Unpleasant weather will once again be the main feature this Good Friday in Malaga province, which includes the Costa del Sol. The skies will be cloudy and moderate rainfall is not ruled out in the morning and late afternoon, according to the forecast from Spain's state Met Office (Aemet). The most rainfall is expected in the Serranía de Ronda, which is why Aemet has activated a yellow 'risk' warning in that area, which will initially remain in force from the early hours of this 29 March until midday. During this period some 40mm of rainfall is forecast.

In addition, the winds will blow moderately southerly, with strong intervals and very strong gusts during the first half of the day. From midday onwards they will turn west, before turning south again in the afternoon in the eastern half of the province.

Storm Nelson will put all provinces of Andalucía on the alert, with the exception of Huelva, while nationally there will be 37 provinces that will be on alert for heavy downpours, strong winds, thunderstorms, snow or rough seas.

The areas of Spain under 'risk' warnings this 29 March. Aemet

The areas of the Andalucía region under 'risk' warnings this 29 March. Aemet

According to information gathered by Europa Press, in Andalucía a rain warning for downpours will be active until 12 noon in the inland areas and the coast of Cadiz, Sierra and Pedroches of Cordoba and the northern mountains of Seville, areas where 15mm of rain are expected in one hour. The yellow level alert for strong winds will affect the coast and the Strait of Gibraltar until 12 noon in Cadiz, with south-westerly winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour. These areas will also be at risk from sea swell, with combined south-westerly seas of four to five metres.

Gusts of up to 70 kilometres

In addition, westerly winds with maximum gusts of 70 kilometres per hour will activate the yellow warning in Jaén until 3pm, specifically in Morena, Condado, Cazorla, Segura, the capital and the Guadalquivir valley. In Almeria - Almanzora Valley, Los Vélez, Nacimiento, Campos de Tabernas and the east - and in Guadix and Baza (Granada province) the yellow risk for winds from the south will be in force until 6pm.

The Almeria coast will be under a swell alert until 10pm this Good Friday, with winds from the west and southwest and waves of up to three metres. This warning will also be active on the coast of Granada province until 6pm.