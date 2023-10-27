Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

What will the weather be like on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province this weekend?

Highs could reach 26C in some areas, especially on Saturday

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Friday, 27 October 2023, 08:02

After an episode of autumn terral wind on Thursday, it seems that it will remain warm in Malaga province for the next few days, although some scattered showers could make an appearance.

According to local weather expert José Luis Escudero, author of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning), this Friday, 27 October, there is a chance of showers during the early hours of the morning. State Met Office Aemet, however, limits this rain forecast to inland areas of the province, such as Ronda, or the western strip of the Costa del Sol coast, such as Manilva, Estepona and, to a lesser extent, Marbella.

And what about the weekend? "On Saturday we will continue with terral and poniente winds, I don't expect strong gusts. The maximum temperatures will be between 18 and 25C and the minimum between 10 and 16. The probability of rain is very low throughout the province," warned José Luis Escudero.

On Sunday the wind will change to south-southeast first thing in the morning, according to Escudero, and the temperature in the province will be around 17 to 23 degrees. "The possibility of showers will remain very low but we may have fog banks in the inland areas early in the morning," he concluded.

