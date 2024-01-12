What will the weather be like in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol this weekend?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 12 January 2024, 08:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

The weather in Malaga this week has been more in line with the time of the year and has even left some rainfall, although it is still insufficient to alleviate the drought situation in the province. After a few days of low temperatures, wind and rain, what will the weather be like this weekend?

State weather agency Aemet's forecast suggests that the long-awaited rains will once again disappear from the radar in Malaga city, although in the province there is a chance of showers on the western strip of the Costa del Sol coast and in the Guadalhorce Valley this Friday morning (12 January). The wind will also feature today, and will blow from the east on the coast as well as in the Ronda and Guadalhorce areas, where moderate to strong gusts of winds are expected, according to José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (Storms and Lightning) .

On Saturday, clear skies are forecast throughout the province, with a progressive increase in temperatures which will mean that on Sunday temperatures will once again reach seasonal highs. It could even reach 23C in the Ronda, Axarquia and Antequera areas, for example, while in the Malaga city and on the Costa de Sol the thermometers could also reach 22 degrees, according to the forecast.

Aemet forecast for the next few days in Malaga city.

On Monday and Tuesday the situation will remain unchanged, but from Wednesday onwards the forecasts from the state weather agency (Aemet) indicate that temperatures will drop and it will rain again; in fact, they put the probability of rainfall at 75 per cent.