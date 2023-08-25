What will the weather be like in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol this weekend, the last of August?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

After being spared for a few days, the latest heatwave of summer arrived in Malaga in its final stages this week, leaving temperatures close to 40C and yellow 'risk' warnings for high temperatures activated by Spain's state Met Office. But will this trend continue this weekend, the last of August?

For this Friday, Aemet has activated amber warnings in the Ronda and Antequera areas. During the day, temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees. The weather alerts will remain in force from 1pm to 9pm. In the rest of the province an increase in temperatures is also forecast and the hot weather will be aggravated by the humidity, especially on the Costa del Sol.

On Saturday the situation will be the same in both areas, although the warning activated by Aemet on this occasion will be yellow. It will also be in force from one o'clock in the afternoon until nine o'clock at night and in both cases the maximum temperature forecast will be 39 degrees.

Aemet has not issued any warnings for Sunday, so far, although the local weather expert and head of the SUR blog Rayos y Tormentas (lightning and storms), José Luis Escudero, pointed out that the main feature will be the westerly wind, which will blow with strong gusts along the coast of Malaga. He explained that in the usual areas "where it comes from inland, it will be less hot in terms of temperatures, I don't think it will exceed 32 and 33 degrees". In fact, a fresh air mass will eventually arrive which will lower the mercury throughout the Andalusian region.