What does it cost to use the AP-7 Costa del Sol toll road during the off-peak season?

Low-season tariffs have been introduced on the Costa del Sol toll road, which will be in force almost continuously for eight months, apart from a 17-day period at Easter. From 1 October until June 2026, the AP-7 tolls will be reduced by almost 40% compared to those of the high season.

Managed by Ausol, the busiest section - at the Calahonda toll between Malaga and Marbella - now costs 5.50 for the 50 kilometre distance. This represents a 38% reduction compared to previous months, when it cost 8.90 euros.

The price for using the entire toll road, from Malaga to Guadairo (Cadiz) - some 105 kilometres - now costs 11.60 euros, a reduction of 38.5%.

The high and low fares are regulated by Spain's central government. According to these regulations, the high fare covers the June-September period, as well as the 17 days from the Friday before the start of the Holy Week to the Sunday following Easter Sunday.

General manager of Ausol Juan Marchini reminded regular users who meet the conditions of frequent use of the road that they benefit from the cheaper fare all year round, not just in the winter period. In addition, recurrent use of the AP-7 entitles these drivers to an additional discount of up to 50%.

"To get these it is not necessary to register anywhere, as it is automatically applied when the conditions of regularity and frequency are met, as long as only one payment method is used, such as the same credit or debit card, or via the Via-T system."

The Via-T system is becoming increasingly popular with regular users of the Costa del Sol motorway, as it allows users to cross without having to stop the vehicle and wait to pay.

Spain's average toll prices

A recent report by independent organisation Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA) places the AP-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol right in the middle in terms of prices. The Malaga-Estepona section (Ausol I) is tenth in the ranking in Spain, with a price per kilometre that varies between 18 cents in the high season and 11 cents in the low season. On the other hand, the Estepona-Guadiaro section (Ausol II) is in the 12th position, with prices of 17 and ten cents.

AEA has taken into account the actual cost per kilometre travelled, as it is a more objective measure given that the lengths of toll roads vary greatly. There are 20 toll motorway concessions across the country. The two-season model allows the Costa del Sol motorway to be among the cheapest during practically eight months of the year, in exchange for a rise during only four months of the year and Easter.

Public perception of a high price for the Malaga motorway is influenced by its great length. With a total of 105 kilometres between Torremolinos and Guadiaro, this toll road is the fourth longest in Spain (after the Bilbao-Zaragoza, Ferrol-Portugal and Tudela-Irurzun toll roads). It should also be taken into account that these 105 kilometres include the Benalmádena, Marbella and Estepona bypasses, which add up to some 25 kilometres. The maintenance of these sections is also the responsibility of the concessionaire, even though they are free for users of the A-7 motorway.