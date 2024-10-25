These are the latest West Nile virus risk levels declared in Malaga province

Julio J. Portabales Malaga Friday, 25 October 2024, 11:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The province of Malaga is continuing its fight against the West Nile virus. The various municipalities affected have had to adopt additional preventive measures to avoid possible human infections, something which, so far, has not happened in the province. After being informed by the Junta de Andalucía, the municipalities have implemented their own municipal plans, focused on the mitigation or eradication of the mosquitoes carrying the virus, which have already affected several horses in the region. These actions range from localised spraying to intensified control of stagnant water, with the aim of reducing the mosquito population and preventing any outbreaks.

In Malaga city, the alert level was declared in September, when mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus were detected in the area of the Guadalhorce river, in the district of Campanillas. The city council has implemented urgent preventive measures, such as the installation of traps for the capture and analysis of mosquitoes and fumigation in a radius of five kilometres around the affected area.

Alhaurín de la Torre Level 4

In the case of Alhaurín de la Torre, the alert level was activated in mid-September after infected mosquitoes were detected near the Guadalhorce river. This prompted the town hall to launch a fumigation plan, starting in the Zapata neighbourhood and extending to other key areas, such as parks and gardens. In addition, the municipality launched a vector control and surveillance programme (MVCV), which included mosquito traps.

Slate Level 4

The alert level was declared in Pizarra at the beginning of October, following the death of a horse in Cártama, which shares a border with the municipality. In response, the town councils of both municipalities intensified preventive measures, which included carrying out fumigations. In addition, awareness campaigns were launched to educate the population on the importance of preventing mosquito bites and eliminating stagnant water.

Antequera Level 4

In Antequera, the alert was activated in the middle of this month, after a case of a horse infected by the virus was confirmed. The council initiated a mosquito surveillance and control plan in collaboration with the regional authority. It is currently awaiting the results of the exhaustive analysis to determine the most affected areas, while preventive measures, such as emptying fountains, are being implemented.

Almargen Level 4

In the municipality of Almargen, the alert was declared in October, following the death of another horse. As in Antequera, the town council has taken preventive measures, such as emptying fountains, and is awaiting a detailed analysis to evaluate the areas of greatest risk.

Cártama Level 3

Cártama was declared at alert level 3 after confirming a horse with the disease on the border with Pizarra. Since then, the town hall has activated a municipal vector surveillance and control plan, which includes the inspection of drains, ditches and stagnant waters to minimise the proliferation of mosquitoes.

Coín Level 3

In Coín, the alert level was declared after the detection of an equine infected with the virus 1.5 kilometres from the town centre. The town hall decided to increase inspections of stagnant water, applying measures in the areas most susceptible to mosquito breeding. Additional mosquito traps have also been set up to capture mosquitoes and confirm the presence of the virus in other affected areas.

Benahavís Level 3

In the case of Benahavís, the town hall has implemented preventive measures due to the presence of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus. This municipality already suffered problems related to this virus in 2020, which forced extensive fumigation at that time.

Other municipalities Level 1

In municipalities classified as alert level 1, where at least three towns are located, the risk of the virus transmission is low. Preventive measures are being implemented in these municipalities. Those at this level should continue to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with health authorities.