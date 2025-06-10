Weather instability continues with yellow alerts activated for thunderstorms in Malaga province on Wednesday

The influence of a new 'Dana' weather system, in transition towards an isolated cold low, will maintain the meteorological instability in Spain's Andalucía region this Wednesday and it will affect Malaga province. Specifically, Aemet - the state meteorological agency - has activated yellow warning alerts for storms in the Antequera and the Serranía de Ronda areas from midnight tonight until midday on 11 June. However, temperatures will remain high, with a maximum forecast of 28C in Antequera and 27 degrees in Ronda.

There is also a yellow warning for storms in Cadiz province (Grazalema, Campiña, coast and the Strait area); Cordoba (Sierra and Pedroches, Campiña and Subbetica), and Seville (Campiña and Sierra Sur).

This situation of instability will not only be experienced in the Andalucía region and Aemet has forecast that on Wednesday cloudy skies will predominate on the Spanish mainland, which will tend to clear in the afternoon in the southwest. From the early hours of the morning there will be storms and showers in the northwest, south and centre of the country which, throughout the day, will spread from south to north. These will eventually affect most of Spain with the exception of the areas in the east.

Zoom Weather warnings in Spain for Wednesday, 11 June 2025. Aemet

According to the state agency, these showers and storms are likely to be heavy in Galicia in the early hours of the morning, in Andalucía in the morning and in central and northern regions of the Spanish mainland during the day, and may be accompanied by hail and very strong gusts.

Therefore, in addition to Malaga, Cordoba and Seville, 27 other provinces in Spain will be under a warning, mostly for rain and storms, according to the Aemet forecast. In fact, the only warnings that will not be for rainfall will be for heat and will be located in parts of Aragon and Catalonia.

Heat warnings

There will be warnings for high temperatures in Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza (Aragon); and Girona and Lleida (Catalonia). There will also be warnings for rain and storms in the Cordillera and Picos de Europa (Asturias); the Cantabrian coast, Liébana and the centre and valley of Villaverde (Cantabria); Burgos, León, Palencia, Segovia, Soria and Zamora (Castile and León); A Coruña, Lugo, Ourense and Pontevedra (Galicia); and La Rioja (La Rioja).

In turn, there will be storm warnings only in Ribera del Ebro de La Rioja (La Rioja); Álava, Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya (Basque Country); Ribera del Ebro de Navarra (Comunidad Foral de Navarra); Sierra de Madrid, Metropolitana and Henares and Sur, Vegas and Oeste (Comunidad de Madrid); Cáceres (Extremadura); Guadalajara and Toledo (Castilla-La Mancha); Ávila, Salamanca and Valladolid (Castilla y León); Cantabria del Ebro (Cantabria); and Suroccidental asturiana (Principado de Asturias).

The Spanish islands will be dominated by intervals of medium and high clouds without precipitation, in addition to the usual intervals of low clouds in the north of the Canary Islands. Likewise, haze will continue to affect the eastern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

With regard to temperatures, maximum temperatures will increase in the east, and will do so notably on the eastern Cantabrian coast. Meanwhile, decreases will predominate in the rest of the mainland, which will be marked in large areas of the Atlantic slope. As a result, temperatures will exceed 34-36C in the southeast of the country, the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the inland area of Majorca, as well as in large areas of the northeast of the mainland, where the mercury could exceed 38C. At the same time, minimum temperatures will fall on the Atlantic side of the country, with increases in the rest of the Spanish mainland.