It's getting colder on the Costa, while other areas have warnings for wind and rain Strong winds are expected in many parts of Andalucía this Tuesday and inland areas will see temperatures drop considerably

Waves will be high in much of Spain for the next couple of days. / efe / ATLAS

There will be a noticeable drop in temperatures in Malaga province this Tuesday, meteorologists have warned, with Ronda feeling chilliest of all with a low of 6C and a high of 14C. Malaga city, on the other hand, although cooler than of late, can expect a low of 14C and a high of 22C. Clouds are likely for most of the day and there could be some showers in mountain areas later.

Winds will be westerly today, with strong gusts on the coasts and in elevated areas. In fact, a yellow weather warning has been in force for the Axarquía since 6am because winds of up to 50 to 60 kilometres an hour (force 7) will cause rough seas in the area.

Elsewhere in Andalucía, amber weather warnings are in force in Almeria for strong wind and rough sea, and for high waves in Granada.

The Aemet weather agency has said that a front was moving away to the east across the Mediterranean early this Tuesday morning, bringing showers and storms to the Balearics but soon giving way to cloudy skies.

Areas under weather warnings this Tuesday, 22 November / AEMET

Heavy rain in northern Spain

Simultaneously, a new Atlantic frontal system will bring more cloud to much of the country, with considerable rain in Galicia, Cantabria, and the western side of the Pyrenees and showers to north-eastern Spain.

Snow can be expected in central and northern Spain at 1,000/1,300 metres, rising to 2,000 metres during the day, and the snow line in the south of the country will be 1,800/2,000 metres.