Weather change on the way to Malaga and Costa del Sol after mercury hits 36C on Saturday

Almudena Nogués Malaga Sunday, 5 October 2025, 08:17

It was a summer-like day on Saturday in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol. One of those that if you didn't look at the calendar you might think it was August with temperatures reaching 36C in inland municipalities of the Guadalhorce valley such as Coín and Cártama. The heat resulted in beaches, bar and restaurant terraces and seafront promenades being packed to the rafters. Today (Sunday) the weather will continue to be stable. But as we know, autumn is capricious and changeable. And on Monday there could be showers in the province.

An easterly advection with some cold air at high altitude will be to blame for this radical change of script. At the moment, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has raised the probability of showers to 100% in areas such as Álora and Coín between midnight tonight and midday on Monday. The possibility will also be high (over 80%) in towns on the western Costa del Sol such as Mijas, Fuengirola, Benamadena, Marbella and Estepona. On the eastern coast, on the other hand, there is no forecast of having to open the umbrellas for the moment.

On Monday, there could also be moderate to strong gusts of easterly winds in the Ronda and Antequera areas

José Luis Escudero, the local Malaga weather expert, agrees with this scenario and said "on Monday there could be moderate to strong gusts of easterly winds in the Ronda and Antequera areas" where Aemet is currently forecasting gusts of up to 35 kilometres per hour.

And he added: "There is a probability that in mountain areas near the coast some drops may fall, due to the retention clouds brought by the Levante".