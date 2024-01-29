Watch as police nab nine people for sending contraband tobacco and sexual enhancers from a courier company in Benalmádena

SUR Costa del Sol Monday, 29 January 2024, 15:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Nine people have been arrested for distributing contraband tobacco and sexual enhancer pills via the internet and a courier company in Benalmádena.

National Police officers started investigating in 2022 when a large number of packets of smuggled tobacco, as well as anabolic and other enhancer substances, were detected in different provinces, which had been sent from transport agencies in Malaga.

The large haul, as well as alleged lack of cooperation of some of the courier agencies, led investigators to suspect the parcel delivery companies themselves were involved in the criminal plot, with police focusing on one agency in particular on the industrial estate in Arroyo de la Miel.

During the investigations, police seized 1,400 kilos of smuggled tobacco valued at 224,000 euros, as well as around 1,000 sexual enhancing pills, and a vehicle used to transport the drugs. All of the medicines they distributed caused erectile dysfunction, police said.

The dismantled organisation operated in the Malaga and Seville provinces, and, in little more than a year and a half made at least 8,000 shipments and 580,000 euros in profits, according to police investigators.