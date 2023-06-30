Watch as Malaga-born heart-throb Pablo Alborán sings theme track for new Disney film

The Spanish pop star has composed 'Somos Dos' (We are Two) for the animated movie Elemental, being released in cinemas on 14 July

The Malaga-born Pablo Alborán has signed up with Disney and has performed the original theme song for the upcoming animated film Elemental, which will be released on 14 July. The song is called 'Somos Dos' (We Are Two).

Disney, in a statement, said it is a song "where love, dreams and truth are the main elements".

Following the announcement, Pablo Alborán said that he has "fulfilled a dream". "Thanks to Disney for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to be part of this wonderful story. I hope everyone enjoys this song as much as I enjoyed performing it," he added.

The animated film is set in Elemental City, where the residents of fire, water, earth and air live side by side. The story features Candela, a witty and temperamental young woman whose friendship with Nilo, a funny and sentimental boy, will test her beliefs about the world they live in.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream and with Pete Docter as executive producer, Elemental is based on a screenplay by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh and a story by Sohn, Hoberg, Likkel and Hsueh.