Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the two brothers arrested in Estepona. Guardia Civil
Watch as anti-terror police arrest two alleged jihadists on the Costa del Sol for distributing bomb making and suicide attack manuals
Crime

Watch as anti-terror police arrest two alleged jihadists on the Costa del Sol for distributing bomb making and suicide attack manuals

The brothers, detained in Estepona, were allegedly in the process of being radicalised by the Daesh terrorist organisation

Juan Cano / Melchor Sáiz-Pardo

Malaga / Madrid

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 11:04

Compartir

Two alleged Islamic jihadists have been arrested in Estepona for distributing manuals on how to make bombs and execute terrorist attacks.

The two Brazilian men, who are brothers and accused of belonging to Daesh, were in the process of being radicalised and used encrypted messaging platforms online to pledge their support for the terrorist organisation, according to investigators.

Among the material they shared were were terrorist acts carried out in other locations, manuals for hacking, preparing explosives and mass poisonings, as well as documents justifying suicide attacks," Guardia Civil's anti-terror unit added. The FBI in the United States collaborated with Guardia Civil to help find the men, as well as the Brazilian Federal Police.

Links with third parties

Spanish anti-terrorist authorities, thanks to the collaboration of Europol, have found "important international links" with individuals arrested in European countries for their links to jihadi groups. Police officers searched a home linked with those arrested in Estepona to gather more evidence. The pair were transferred to Madrid and have been remanded in custody.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why people aged over 60 are not getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Malaga province
  2. 2 Twin towns - and the little-known link between the Costa del Sol and Stockport
  3. 3 Malaga confirmed to host Davis Cup tennis tournament for third year in a row
  4. 4 Missing 15-year-old from Melilla could be in Malaga city
  5. 5 CyberMonday: What is it and what kind of offers are there?
  6. 6 Malaga CF's long-awaited sports city and academy finally opens
  7. 7 AEDAS Homes, exclusive avant-garde homes on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Malaga CF dish out a thrashing on their return to winning ways
  9. 9 Dominant Italy defeat Australia to lift Davis Cup trophy in Malaga
  10. 10 Thousands take to the streets in Malaga calling for an end to violence against women

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad