Watch as anti-terror police arrest two alleged jihadists on the Costa del Sol for distributing bomb making and suicide attack manuals

Two alleged Islamic jihadists have been arrested in Estepona for distributing manuals on how to make bombs and execute terrorist attacks.

The two Brazilian men, who are brothers and accused of belonging to Daesh, were in the process of being radicalised and used encrypted messaging platforms online to pledge their support for the terrorist organisation, according to investigators.

En operación conjunta con el FBI estadounidense, la Unidad Especial de Intervención (UEI) y el Grupo de Acción Rápida (GAR), han sido detenidos en Estepona (Málaga), 2 hermanos presuntamente vinculados a DAESHhttps://t.co/NtkFal0Dzj pic.twitter.com/b4lGh4odbx — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) November 27, 2023

Among the material they shared were were terrorist acts carried out in other locations, manuals for hacking, preparing explosives and mass poisonings, as well as documents justifying suicide attacks," Guardia Civil's anti-terror unit added. The FBI in the United States collaborated with Guardia Civil to help find the men, as well as the Brazilian Federal Police.

Links with third parties

Spanish anti-terrorist authorities, thanks to the collaboration of Europol, have found "important international links" with individuals arrested in European countries for their links to jihadi groups. Police officers searched a home linked with those arrested in Estepona to gather more evidence. The pair were transferred to Madrid and have been remanded in custody.