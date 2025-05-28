VIP helicopter transfers take off on the Costa del Sol

Palar Martínez Málaga Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 09:47 Compartir

VIP helicopter trips are on the rise in Malaga and one company seeks to position itself as a leader in this exclusive service, which is particularly popular among tourists and foreign residents. Based at an aerodrome in the province's Axarquia area, World Aviation specialises in this type of experience, regardless of the client's itinerary: from door to door, from home to the airport or from the Costa del Sol to Madrid and Morocco.

Demand for the luxury offer has doubled in the last year and an increasing number of affluent customers are attracted to the tailor-made tour to discover the best of Andalucía from the sky or simply get to their destination in a quicker way. World Aviation has seen the opportunity in expanding business in this field, having already acquired three helicopters for this purpose. "We want to become the operator of reference in southern Europe," said company spokesperson Fernando Gómez.

The jewel in the company's crown is the Bell 429, with capacity for six passengers plus pilot and co-pilot, which, Gómez says, "is the only one in Europe with this configuration". Gómez added that the aviation group has made an investment of "millions of euros" in view of the evolution of the business, both for high-end passengers and for tourists who want to explore the Costa del Sol. Prices vary depending on the proposal and how personalised the service is. The panoramic flight along the coast and inland of the province is fixed at 235 euros per person.

In terms of the client profile, Gómez says that the company receives bookings mostly from international tourists and foreign residents, who want to optimise their time and travel comfortably, even if it is just from the luxury La Zagaleta residential housing development to Malaga Airport. "We have a lot of demand from North Americans and Middle Easterners. It is also becoming more and more common to travel by helicopter to Madrid and the journey takes just over two hours," he said. The panoramic flight is also popular with visitors who are looking for unusual experiences - in just 20 minutes, the passenger enjoys a unique tour of the best of the coast and takes in breathtaking views.

World Aviation already has 35 aircraft and is a benchmark in pilot training. It has been licensed as a commercial operator since last year and is approaching this high season with "good expectations": the company is hoping to be crowned as "the leading operator in panoramic flights and tailor-made air travel".