Two wanted men arrested on the Costa del Sol

The Guardia Civil police force in Spain, as part of Operation Pulsito, has arrested two fugitives wanted by the law authorities of Ireland and the United Kingdom for different crimes. One arrested in Fuengirola was a paedophile wanted by the Irish authorities and the other, detained in Marbella, was wanted in connection with a £4.5 million fraud in the UK.

The first arrest took place on 28 July in Fuengirola when a 43-year-old man was located. He had been on the run from Irish justice for several years for a crime of sexual exploitation of children. In a statement, the Guardia Civil said he was arrested outside the house where he was hiding out. The arrested man is awaiting extradition proceedings after being brought before the courts.

On 8 August, the second fugitive was arrested in Marbella. Through international police coordination channels, the Guardia Civil learned that this man may have recently moved from Portugal to a town on the Costa del Sol, using the identity of another person. According to the Guardia Civil, he had been hiding in various countries for several years.

This 47-year-old man was was wanted by the British authorities for a £4.5 million tax fraud and for a crime of money laundering. He was also brought before the courts to face extradition proceedings.