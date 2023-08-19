Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Two wanted men arrested on the Costa del Sol
Crime

Two wanted men arrested on the Costa del Sol

One arrested in Fuengirola was a paedophile wanted by the Irish authorities and the other, detained in Marbella, was wanted in connection with a £4.5 million tax fraud in the UK

SUR

Malaga

Saturday, 19 August 2023, 21:16

Compartir

The Guardia Civil police force in Spain, as part of Operation Pulsito, has arrested two fugitives wanted by the law authorities of Ireland and the United Kingdom for different crimes. One arrested in Fuengirola was a paedophile wanted by the Irish authorities and the other, detained in Marbella, was wanted in connection with a £4.5 million fraud in the UK.

The first arrest took place on 28 July in Fuengirola when a 43-year-old man was located. He had been on the run from Irish justice for several years for a crime of sexual exploitation of children. In a statement, the Guardia Civil said he was arrested outside the house where he was hiding out. The arrested man is awaiting extradition proceedings after being brought before the courts.

On 8 August, the second fugitive was arrested in Marbella. Through international police coordination channels, the Guardia Civil learned that this man may have recently moved from Portugal to a town on the Costa del Sol, using the identity of another person. According to the Guardia Civil, he had been hiding in various countries for several years.

This 47-year-old man was was wanted by the British authorities for a £4.5 million tax fraud and for a crime of money laundering. He was also brought before the courts to face extradition proceedings.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena expands its services for foreign residents
  2. 2 Work starts on new section of Malaga coastal path in Marbella
  3. 3 Tenders sought for maintenance of Malaga's 900-kilometre-long hiking path
  4. 4 Dwarf bullfighting show banned by Junta de Andalucía
  5. 5 Money owed by Spanish state is highest ever at 113% the size of the national economy
  6. 6 Driver of lorry loaded with butane gas bottles tests five times over drink drive limit
  7. 7 Parts of Rosia Bay closed to public
  8. 8

    Have fun at the fair but keep your clothes on
  9. 9 Where 'fiesta' is the same in all languages
  10. 10 The mysterious Swede who photographed Benalmádena and its people in the 1950s

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad