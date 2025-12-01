Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hundreds stranded after two Cercanías trains between Malaga and Fuengirola fail to set off

The trains did not run as scheduled early on Monday morning, reportedly 'due to lack of drivers'

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Monday, 1 December 2025, 17:01

Hundreds of regular passengers who use the Cercanías train line between Malaga and Fuengirola were stranded on Monday morning, when two trains failed to depart as scheduled. According to the official railway channel, the train leaving at 6.50am from the Málaga Centro station for Fuengirola did not run, reportedly due to the lack of a driver.

The train scheduled to depart from Fuengirola to Málaga Centro at 7.40am also failed to run. Passengers on both routes were transferred to the next train.

It was around 8.46am, when the channel reported that a solution had been found and that the trains would gradually start recovering their frequency.

