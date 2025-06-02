Police arrest 29 people, four of them in Malaga, for vandalism linked to 287 acts of graffiti on trains

Image of one of the graffiti on a train.

National Police officers have arrested 29 people around Spain, four of them in Malaga, as allegedly being responsible for 287 pieces of graffiti on trains. The economic damage caused amounts to almost 1.5 million euros.

The arrests have been made in different Spanish provinces, specifically in Madrid (18), Malaga (four), Valencia (two), Barcelona (two), Alicante (one), Soria (one) and León (one).

According to the National Police, the detainees showed a high degree of professionalism and preparation: they would carefully study timetables, frequency of trains and braking distances, and go equipped with all kinds of tools and master keys. Their criminal activities are also marked by a high degree of mobility.

The offenders were also known for recording their work with mobile devices, after which they would publish the videos on social media.

The investigation was launched in September 2024 following numerous complaints about graffiti on trains and facilities in various cities in Spain. The acts continued between 2024 and 2025.

Madrid - an attractive site for graffiti artists

According to the investigation, the region of Madrid, with its important communication routes and railway infrastructure, has become a very attractive place for national and international graffiti artists.

It was there that the police launched a large operation to identify and locate perpetrators. As a result, 18 people have been arrested in different locations in the region of Madrid - San Sebastián de los Reyes, Alcobendas, Torrejón de Ardoz, Galapagar, Boadilla del Monte, Móstoles, Leganés and Getafe.

Three search and arrest warrants have also been issued. The officers have cleared up a total of 220 criminal acts: 188 crimes of damage and 32 crimes of public disorder. The economic damage amounts to 1,026,412 euros.

Coordination between police units

The mobile nature of the graffiti group has necessitated tight coordination between different police units. After a year and a half of investigation, police officers have made another four arrests in Malaga province, clearing up a total of 48 criminal acts, which have caused an economic loss of 205,728 euros.

The modus operandi employed has revealed that the detainees stayed in isolated stations, in towns throughout Andalucía, such as Álora (Málaga), Antequera (Malaga), Espeluy (Jaén) or Jabugo (Huelva), where they would target train stops or workshop areas.

In Asturias, officers have cleared up five offences of graffiti damage on trains, identifying three individuals as the perpetrators. The value of the damage amounts to 25,069 euros.

In mid-May, several police operations were carried out in different Spanish cities to locate and arrest the perpetrators of various graffiti on train and metro carriages. As a result, officers have clarified 46 crimes (204,136 euros of economic loss), arresting seven more people in Valencia (two), Barcelona (two), Soria (one), Orihuela (Alicante) and Ponferrada (León).