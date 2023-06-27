Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image. SUR
Twenty-five migrants rescued from inflatable boat off the coast of Malaga

Twenty-five migrants rescued from inflatable boat off the coast of Malaga

All of the North African migrants are male, of legal age and in good health, according to coastguard sources

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 13:54

Compartir

A total of 25 North African migrants have been rescued 52 miles off Malaga when they were trying to reach the coast in an inflatable boat.

The Salvamento Marítimo centre in Tarifa (Cadiz province) was in charge of coordinating the rescue of the migrants. They were picked up by the Salvamar Concepción Arenal rescue vessel and and disembarked in the Port of Malaga just after midnight on Monday.

All of the migrants are male, of legal age and in good health, according to coastguard sources.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad