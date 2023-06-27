Twenty-five migrants rescued from inflatable boat off the coast of Malaga All of the North African migrants are male, of legal age and in good health, according to coastguard sources

A total of 25 North African migrants have been rescued 52 miles off Malaga when they were trying to reach the coast in an inflatable boat.

The Salvamento Marítimo centre in Tarifa (Cadiz province) was in charge of coordinating the rescue of the migrants. They were picked up by the Salvamar Concepción Arenal rescue vessel and and disembarked in the Port of Malaga just after midnight on Monday.

All of the migrants are male, of legal age and in good health, according to coastguard sources.