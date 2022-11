Motorcyclist dies after crash in Tolox The motorbike was carrying two people when the accident happened on the A-7250 road in the Malaga municipality

A motorcyclist died on Saturday evening, 12 November, after their bike crashed in the Malaga town of Tolox, according to 112 Andalucía.

The traffic accident occurred on the A-7250 road at 7.30pm, when a motorcycle carrying two riders left the road.

Health services certified the death of one person and Guardia Civil officers have opened an investigation into the cause of the accident.