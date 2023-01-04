New Year rings in toll road increases on the Costa del Sol Operators of the AP-7 and AP-46 motorways in Malaga province, which are already among the most expensive in the country, have raised their toll prices by four per cent

The two toll roads in Malaga province, which are already among the most expensive in the country, raised their rates for motorists by four per cent on 1 January. The Spanish government is compensating the companies that operate the roads by a further four per cent.

Drivers of light vehicles (motorbike, car, van or minibus) through the three tolls on the AP-7 Costa del Sol motorway between Fuengirola and Manilva will see an increase from 10 euros to 10.60 euros in the low season and from 16.60 to 17.20 euros in the high season (June to September, and Easter).

On the Las Pedrizas AP-46 motorway the low season weekday rate has risen from 3.55 euros to 3.70 euros. The high season (May to October, and Easter) and weekend rate has risen from 5.40 euros to 5.60 euros. The toll road will continue to be free to use at night (between midnight and 6am for light vehicles, and between 10pm and 8am for heavy vehicles).

The Ministry of Transport has set aside 23.3 million euros to finance the reduction of toll rate increases over the course of 2023 on the country's 11 toll motorways.