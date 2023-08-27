Three people injured and nearly a hundred incidents reported across Malaga province due to strong winds

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Three people have been injured in the last few hours this Sunday, 27 August, after being hit by tree branches dislodged by the strong gusts wind that began to blow across Malaga province last night.

This morning it continued to blow strongly, which has led to fewer bathers on the beaches, despite the fact that this is the last Sunday in August. Few umbrellas were open due to the risk of being carried away by the wind, while there were clouds of sand dust along many parts of the Costa del Sol, although most beaches continued to fly the green flag.

112 Andalucía, the emergency services coordination reported, since 8pm yesterday, there have been a hundred incidents due to the strong wind. In fact, the state weather agency (Aemet) has activated yellow 'risk' warning for strong winds until 6pm on the western strip of the Costa del Sol, Malaga city, Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia areas.

The incidents reported since Saturday evening were mostly related to falling trees, branches, advertising boards, road signs and street furniture.

Specifically, incidents have been recorded in the municipalities of Estepona, Ronda, Istán, Fuengirola, Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Moclinejo, Benalmádena and Málaga city.

Ampliar Fallen tree branches in Malaga city SUR

112 Andlaucía sources have confirmed that there have been three people injured. Specifically, in Malaga city, a person was hit by a branch in the Parque del Paseo and had to be treated by the medical team on the spot.

Wedding marquee

Meanwhile, a woman who was at a wedding in a finca in Ronda, was hit by the mast of a marquee. The injured woman was rushed to the Hospital de la Serranía.

Additionally, in Benalmádena, a man was injured after a branch fell on him and he was taken to the local hospital.

The Canela Party music festival, which was taking place this past Saturday night in Torremolinos, had to 'paused' for safety reasons due to the strong winds, according to the organisation on social media networks.

The incidents have continued this Sunday and the latest warnings, according to 112, are in Malaga city for downed cables in Calle Quilla; a shutter about to fall in Calle Martínez; a fallen branch in Plaza de Mozart , as well as another fallen tree in Calle Pacífico, which blocked one of the lanes, as well as security fences of works demolished in another part of the city.

There were also warnings early this Sunday morning for broken awnings, downed cables and fallen branches and trees, among others, in Vélez-Málaga, Torremolinos and Fuengirola.

Sand storms on the beaches

The wind has meant that on this last Sunday in August the number of bathers on the beaches has been lower than expected. The strong wind prevented the umbrellas from being opened to protect from the sun. It also made it very uncomfortable for beachgoers, with clouds of dust being whipped up. The green flag was flying, but few people dared to go for a swim.

The wind blew objects and rubbish onto the pavements and roads, which were covered with leaves and broken branches, as was the case on Paseo de los Curas and Paseo Pablo Picasso. In Malaga's Baños del Carmen the occasional wave hit, but the water did not reach the terrace, which at midday was completely full of tables set up for lunch.