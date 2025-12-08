Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Three dead and six injured early Sunday morning on Malaga province's roads

The accidents happened in Ronda and Marbella, where the motorway had to be closed

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Monday, 8 December 2025, 09:36

Three people died and six were injured, most of then seriously, in different traffic accidents in Malaga province on what turned out to be a bleak morning on 7 December.

The last of these accidents took place at 7.05am on the A-7 motorway through San Pedro Alcántara. A collision between two cars and a motorbike caused the death of the driver of one of the cars and left three other people injured, two of them seriously. The Malaga-bound carriageway had to be closed due to the severity of the accident.

Another serious accident occurred on the A-7376 in Ronda at 2am on Sunday. One person died and three others were seriously injured. According to sources, the accident involved a vehicle leaving the road.

The earliest accident on 7 December took place at 1.36am, when a 30-year-old man died after his motorbike crashed into a palm tree on Avenida Ramón y Cajal in Marbella.

