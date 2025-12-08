Three dead and six injured early Sunday morning on Malaga province's roads

Juan Cano Málaga Monday, 8 December 2025, 09:36 Share

Three people died and six were injured, most of then seriously, in different traffic accidents in Malaga province on what turned out to be a bleak morning on 7 December.

The last of these accidents took place at 7.05am on the A-7 motorway through San Pedro Alcántara. A collision between two cars and a motorbike caused the death of the driver of one of the cars and left three other people injured, two of them seriously. The Malaga-bound carriageway had to be closed due to the severity of the accident.

Another serious accident occurred on the A-7376 in Ronda at 2am on Sunday. One person died and three others were seriously injured. According to sources, the accident involved a vehicle leaving the road.

The earliest accident on 7 December took place at 1.36am, when a 30-year-old man died after his motorbike crashed into a palm tree on Avenida Ramón y Cajal in Marbella.