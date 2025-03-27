Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the finalist cheeses. Sur
Three Malaga cheeses compete for best in Spain
Three Malaga cheeses compete for best in Spain

Two products from Antequera and one from Coín have qualified for the final of the 15th 'Gourmet Quesos' which will take place on 7 April in Madrid

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Málaga

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 17:49

Three cheeses from Malaga have made it into the top 100 in Spain and are in the running to be crowned as the best in the whole country in the 15th 'Gourmet Quesos, Campeonato de los Mejores Quesos de España 2025' (best cheeses in Spain championship 2025).

Two of the cheeses are made in Antequera and another in Coín and have been selected from among nearly 900 candidates from all over Spain. The winners will be announced on 7 April at a gala event to be held in Madrid.

There are 20 categories in total and five finalists in each one. In the goats cheese made with pasteurised milk, Zurrón Blanco, made by Cabraline in Antequera, has made it to the final.

In the cured goat's cheese made with pasteurised milk, Flor del Torcal, from Campyserr, also in Antequera, is in the final. And in the mixed cures category, La Hortelana will be competing with its cured rosemary mixture produced by Caprina del Guadalhorce de Coin.

The three were initially chosen from among the 895 cheeses entered in the 20 categories. The samples were tasted by 64 professional judges who assessed each and every one of the cheeses' characteristics.

The championship consists of two phases: The semi-final, which was held on 19 and 20 March, in which the 100 finalists were chosen (five per category); and the final, which will be held during the Salón Gourmets in Madrid on Monday 7 April.

