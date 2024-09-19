This is where Aemet forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol today

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Thursday, 19 September 2024, 12:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Care with be required this Thursday afternoon (19 September), especially for people in Marbella, Estepona, Ronda and the rest of the municipalities in the western part of Malaga province; and for those who have to travel through these areas. Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) is forecasting the possibility of showers, which could be occasionally heavy, as well as thunderstorms, in this area of the province.

The forecast warns of possible accumulations of up to 20mm of rain, although no alerts have yet been activated.

The weather model map clearly shows the bands that will cross the western part of Malaga, especially between 12 noon and 6pm today, when the possibility of showers reaches 90% in the Serranía de Ronda. This is due to the influence of a 'Dana' weather system positioned to the north of the Spanish mainland, which creates lines of instability that will collaterally touch this area.

"This afternoon rain is forecast in the western area of Malaga province, accompanied by thunderstorms, which may reach as far as Fuengirola and some in the area closest to Malaga city," said the local weather expert, José Luis Escudero. For now, light showers have already fallen in the area of La Cala del Moral and Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol.

Weekend forecast

The weather situation is very changeable at the moment and for tomorrow, Friday, the forecast model gives less accumulated amounts than previous days. On Saturday there is still a lot of uncertainty, although the probability remains the same. In the case of Malaga city, Aemet gives a 100% probability of rain, but concentrated during the early hours of the morning (from midnight to midday).

On Sunday there is no longer a chance of showers in the province. Another important issue is that of temperatures. If at present they remain low for what is normal at this time of year (with daytime highs of around 25C), from Sunday onwards they will tend to recover, and on Tuesday they will return to around 29 degrees, which is usual for September, and 20C at night. In addition, there may be a warm 'terral' wind blowing, albeit mildly.