This is how you can help abandoned animals in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol this Christmas

Poster announcing the first Gran Recogida for animals in protection centres and shelters.

The Great Food Collection (Gran Recogida) for the benefit of animal shelters and animal protection centres in Malaga province, including the Costa del Sol, gets under way this weekend. The initiative will be inaugurated on Saturday 9 December in Calle Tomás Heredia Street, in Malaga city's Soho district. There, from eleven in the morning until eight in the evening, there will be information stands, an animal catwalk, readings, storytelling, a performance by the Malaga Gospel Experience Choir, a large area for collecting donations and the participation of Malaga Como Te Quiero as it has the seal of "sustainable event".

The event, organised by the Soho shopkeeper association in Malaga city, the company Comimagine and Aman association, aims to help the more than 5,000 animals that are in the 17 associations participating in this first running of the initiative with their basic needs, so all kinds of animal feed, cans, blankets, sheets, towels and medicines (saline solution, betadine, eye drops, allopurinol, rodogyl, etc) will be collected.

All items and food collected will be distributed among these associations, shelters and shelters: Society for the Protection of Animals and Fauna of Malaga, Perros de Málaga, ASFELINA La Casa del Gato, AMAN, Todos los Caballos del Mundo, Asociación Protectora de Animales APARIV (Rincón de la Victoria), City Cat Malaga Foundation, Ciriana, Almas de 4 patas, SOS piggies, La Casa de Tony, Huella Felinas Mijas Association, APA la Sonrisa Peluda and the Fidelio Association.

Collection points from 9 to 29 December

- Madame Suzanne: C/ Casas de Campos 31 (Soho) - Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm. Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm.

- Óptica Málaga Visión: C/ Arenal, 1 (La Malagueta) - Monday to Friday from 10am to 1.30pm and 5pm to 8pm. Saturdays from 10am to 1.30pm.

- Centro Apariv, next to the Post Office in Rincón de la Victoria - Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm.

- Tomás Díaz Pharmacy: C/ San Jorge 16 (El Molinillo) - Monday to Friday from 9am to 2.30 and from 4pm to 9pm. Saturdays from 9am to 2.30. For donations of medicines.

For any questions about donations, please call 617 02 02 87, or 625 01 21 21 02.