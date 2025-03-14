Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Third arrest as police investigate disappearance of 83-year-old man in Malaga province town
Missing person

Third arrest as police investigate disappearance of 83-year-old man in Malaga province town

The Guardia Civil has arrested another local resident, who turns out to be a friend of the previous two suspects of burglary in Almogía

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Friday, 14 March 2025, 13:50

The Guardia Civil have arrested a third person, potentially linked to the disappearance of 83-year-old Francisco Mayorga, known in Almogía by his nickname Paco 'El del molino' ('The one from the mill'). The new suspect is a friend of the previous two that were detained on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He was already under the police's radar, as the investigation found that he has previously worked on Paco's property. The police believe he suspected that Paco had a lot of money in cash, given that the old man didn't use a debit or credit card, which might have given them the idea of organising a burglary. Due to lack of more evidence so far, the three suspects have been accused of robbery, but their link to the disappearance has not been confirmed.

Late on Thursday 13 March, the man who was first arrested was handed over to the magistrate court in Malaga and was remanded in custody. At the moment, this is the only suspect that has been identified by a witness, who saw him leaving Paco's house, allegedly after the old man had already gone missing. The witness has said that the man was not accompanied by anyone, nor was he carrying a body, a suitcase or a package that would suggest that he was directly involved in the disappearance.

The second suspect's house and car have been inspected by the Guardia Civil. The police have not announced any specific leads in the disappearance investigation, as the three arrests are only linked to potential burglary at the moment.

Paco was last seen by his great-nephew, José Manuel, who watched him walk the 20-metre distance between their two houses. This happened around 11pm on Saturday night. Around 7pm on Sunday, José Manuel went to Paco's house, as the family was getting worried. He found the place ransacked. On the floor, there were two drops of blood, Paco's dentures and one of his slippers.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem
  4. 4 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  5. 5 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  6. 6 Malaga village fights depopulation with cash bonus for new parents
  7. 7 Sabadell Seguros renews its life insurance policies with new covers and services in English, French and German
  8. 8 Free exhibition to show past and future of emblematic Costa del Sol town building
  9. 9 Unions stage protest over latest work-related death in Malaga province
  10. 10 Mijas Pueblo showcases work of local artisans with new exhibition

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Third arrest as police investigate disappearance of 83-year-old man in Malaga province town