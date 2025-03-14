Third arrest as police investigate disappearance of 83-year-old man in Malaga province town

Juan Cano Málaga Friday, 14 March 2025, 13:50 Compartir

The Guardia Civil have arrested a third person, potentially linked to the disappearance of 83-year-old Francisco Mayorga, known in Almogía by his nickname Paco 'El del molino' ('The one from the mill'). The new suspect is a friend of the previous two that were detained on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He was already under the police's radar, as the investigation found that he has previously worked on Paco's property. The police believe he suspected that Paco had a lot of money in cash, given that the old man didn't use a debit or credit card, which might have given them the idea of organising a burglary. Due to lack of more evidence so far, the three suspects have been accused of robbery, but their link to the disappearance has not been confirmed.

Late on Thursday 13 March, the man who was first arrested was handed over to the magistrate court in Malaga and was remanded in custody. At the moment, this is the only suspect that has been identified by a witness, who saw him leaving Paco's house, allegedly after the old man had already gone missing. The witness has said that the man was not accompanied by anyone, nor was he carrying a body, a suitcase or a package that would suggest that he was directly involved in the disappearance.

The second suspect's house and car have been inspected by the Guardia Civil. The police have not announced any specific leads in the disappearance investigation, as the three arrests are only linked to potential burglary at the moment.

Paco was last seen by his great-nephew, José Manuel, who watched him walk the 20-metre distance between their two houses. This happened around 11pm on Saturday night. Around 7pm on Sunday, José Manuel went to Paco's house, as the family was getting worried. He found the place ransacked. On the floor, there were two drops of blood, Paco's dentures and one of his slippers.