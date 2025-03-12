Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Guardia Civil officers at the door of Francisco Mayorga's home. Inset: photo of the missing man. Migue Fernández
One person arrested during investigation into strange disappearance of 83-year-old man in Malaga province town
The Guardia Civil has arrested a man in connection with the incident in Almogía on Saturday although, for now, he is only being held on suspicion of theft

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 10:00

Guardia Civil officers continue to work tirelessly on the case of the "worrying" disappearance of Francisco Mayorga, better known as Paco 'El del molino' ('The one from the mill'), 83, in Almogía, Malaga province. Paco went missing sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning and he was last seen entering his house by a member of the family.

A large police deployment was launched in the town. Officers have already arrested one man in relation to the case, although he is currently only a suspect in a burglary. Shortly before his disappearance, Paco had started to suspect that someone was taking money from the house.

Rumours that more people have been identified by the police have been circulating in Almogía since the early hours of Tuesday 11 March. However, the investigation into Paco's disappearance is still in its early stages and no official information has been released. In addition to Paco's house, the Guardia Civil are inspecting the open field behind it, as well as an abandoned building in the area.

The main line of the investigation is that Paco didn't leave voluntarily. He was last seen by his great-nephew José Manuel, who watched him walk the 20 metres between the two houses on the night of Saturday 8 March. The two of them would often watch football together and had planned to watch the match between Madrid and Rayo Vallecano the following day.

Paco was not seen on Sunday morning, but his relatives initially attributed it to the rain. Concerns grew when he didn't show up at José's house for the match. It was then that José went to Paco's home and found it ransacked. There, he discovered two drops of blood, Paco's dentures and one of his slippers on the floor.

