Second arrest made as police investigate disappearance of 83-year-old man in Malaga province town

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 13 March 2025, 11:04 Compartir

Guardia Civil officers have made another arrest during the investigation into 83-year-old Francisco Mayorga's disappearance, who went missing sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning in the Malaga province town of Almogía. His disappearance, which remains shrouded in mystery, was considered worrying from the ouset. On Sunday, when his family noticed him missing and entered his home to search for him, they found the interior of the property in disarray and several signs of possible violence. The second person was arrested on suspicion of theft in the late afternoon of Wednesday 12 March, as was the case with the first arrest.

Guardia Civil officers have searched the new suspect's home. Items of clothing have been seized for analysis. The charges for theft coincide with those attributed to the first suspect, who Junta delegate Pedro Fernández called a "habitual offender". The first arrest was made on Tuesday, after a witness identified the man, reporting that he had seen him leave Paco's house, allegedly after the old man had already gone missing.

The investigation started after Paco's grandnephew, José Manuel, found the old man's house empty and ransacked, with two drops of blood, Paco's dentures -which he never removed - and one of his slippers on the floor.

The search for Paco, known to locals as Paco 'El del molino' ('The one from the mill') continues and drones have been brought in to help. The pace of the investigation is expected to pick up once the missing 83-year- old's whereabouts are revealed.