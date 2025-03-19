Thief returns for his lost wallet after leaving shop owner seriously injured in Malaga

Juan Cano Málaga Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 20:34 Compartir

The Chinese owner of a 'bazar' shop in Malaga's Churriana neighbourhood was hospitalised after sustaining a brain injury during a robbery that took place on Sunday 16 March. Although he fled the scene after stealing an unspecified amount of loot and leaving the victim seriously hurt, the thief came back to get the forgotten wallet containing his ID.

The incident took place around 8.30pm. The perpetrator entered the shop on Avenida de Torremolinos and threatened the owner with an iron bar or a stick. A struggle broke out between the two, resulting in serious injuries to the head and the arm of the shopkeeper.

An accomplice was waiting for the assailant outside the shop and the two fled the scene. Shortly, the thief realised that he had forgotten his wallet and went back for it. The already injured shop owner was scared to resist and handed it over.

Minutes later, the police patrols and an ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital and has remained there since due to the gravity of his injuries.

Churriana residents have expressed their concern about the occurrence of such crimes and wished the shop owner a speedy recovery.