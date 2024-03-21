These are the two tourist hotspots in Malaga province that top the list of the happiest places in Spain

Europa Press Malaga Thursday, 21 March 2024, 09:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The International Day of Happiness, celebrated on 20 March, prompts many people to question whether we are happy or not. To mark the occasion, every year a ranking of the happiest countries in the world is presented, in which, in recent years, Spain has not fared well. But are Spaniards really happy? Where can we find the happiest people in the country? To answer these questions, the company Azucarera has carried out a study with the consulting firm YouGov to help Spain climb the World Happiness Index.

More than 1,000 people took part in the study and voted for the 35 happiest towns in Spain. The top ten results were, in this order, Ronda, Nerja, Chipiona, Tarifa, Peñíscola, Santillana del Mar, San Vicente de la Barquera, Sanxenxo, Ribadesella and Zahara de los Atunes, followed by another 25 municipalities.

The study concludes that, despite their differences, all these towns have specific conditions that favour the wellbeing of their residents, including a warm and friendly atmosphere, a slow and calm pace of life that is free of stress, an enjoyment of the open air, and local cuisine, etc.

The natural environment, the beauty of the place, its people, gastronomy, tradition and tranquillity are some of the aspects that have been taken into account to draw up the list. Once the ranking of the happiest towns in Spain was known, Azucarera has compiled its confectionery recipes in a recipe book of the happiest towns in Spain. Peníscola, in the Valencia region, which is in fifth position in the ranking, was the place chosen to film the campaign advert.

The recipe book has given a voice to the residents of the happiest towns in Spain through their recipes because one of the objectives of the campaign is to highlight the value of popular wisdom as a source of emotional wellbeing.