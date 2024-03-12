Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Photograph of the last tractor rally in Malaga city centre. Ñito Salas
These are the roads that will be affected by farmers&#039; tractors heading to major protest rally in Malaga on Wednesday 13 March
Traffic delays

These are the roads that will be affected by farmers' tractors heading to major protest rally in Malaga on Wednesday 13 March

It is expected that there will be road closures, diversions and traffic delays as workers in their agricultural vehicles make their way to and from the demonstration meeting point, where the event is due to start at 9am and end at 1pm

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 21:30

There will be another major demonstration by agricultural workers in Malaga province this Wednesday, 13 March. The mass mobilisation of tractors and farm vehicles has been called by the ASAJA, COAG, UPA and Cooperativas-agroalimentarias agricultural organisations and cooperatives. This latest protest, due to take place between 9am and 1pm, is expected to cause problems getting around the city. Malaga City Council has announced the planned closure of certain streets in the city and diversions. The Paseo de Sancha will be totally closed to traffic from 9.00am until the end of the tractor rally, which is scheduled for 1pm.

These are the areas and roads that will be affected by the farm vehicles arriving for the event or the rally itself:

Route 1 (inbound): A-357 motorway from Guadalhorce: .

Entrance to Malaga city via Avenida Blas Infante.

Plaza Manuel Azaña.

Avenida de Andalucía.

Puente de Tetuán.

Alameda Principal.

Plaza del General Torrijos.

Avenida de Príes.

Paseo de Sancha.

Route 1 (return):

Calle Idris.

Paseo Marítimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso.

Avenida Cánovas del Castillo.

Plaza del General Torrijos.

Alameda Principal.

Puente Tetuán.

Avenida de Andalucía.

Plaza Manuel Hazaña.

Avenida Blas Infante.

Route 2 from A-45 Antequera: departure from Antequera to Malaga at 8 am:

Entrance to Malaga from Avenida Jacinto Benavente.

Avenida Ramón y Cajal.

Avenida Jorge Silvera.

Paseo de Martiricos.

Calle Mármoles.

Armengual de la Mota.

Avenida de Andalucía - joining the parade of tractors on Route 1.

Route 2 (return):

Avenida de Andalucía.

Armengual de la Mota.

Mármoles.

Avenida de la Rosaleda.

Huerto de los Claveles.

Jorge Silvela.

Avenida Ramón y Cajal.

Avenida Jacinto Benavente.

A-45.

The City Hall recommends using public transport, the ring roads and following the traffic information in real time through the official social media networks of the council, as well as the directions of Local Police officers.

Many EMT bus lines will be affected with changes to their routes, timetables and stops. Passengers are advised to consult the EMT application to find out the lines affected by the tractor rally route.

The Local Police force will deploy around a hundred officers around the city with the aim of ensuring the flow of traffic. There will also be units accompanying the two lines of tractors from their entry into Malaga until the end of the protest, as well as officers along the route to implement the traffic diversions that are necessary.

