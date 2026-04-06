Mijas accident leaves one injured and generates eight-kilometre tailback on A-7 road

Almudena Nogués Monday, 6 April 2026, 13:02 Share

An accident on the A-7 motorway, at the height of La Cala de Mijas, left one motorcyclist injured early on Monday morning. The severity of the victim's injuries is unknown.

The accident generated an eight-kilometre traffic jam between Marbella and La Cala de Mijas (kilometre 1,026 to kilometre 1,034) during rush hour.

The emergency services received witness reports describing a collision between a motorcycle and a car. The Local Police, the Guardia Civil, road maintenance crews and paramedics also attended the scene.

This is the third accident in the province in the last 24 hours. Two people died in unrelated incidents between midnight and 1am on Monday.

The first accident happened at 12.13am, when a vehicle ran over a pedestrian on the A-7 road near Mijas.

Just half an hour later, at 12.41am, several witnesses alerted the emergency services to the fall of a 33-year-old motorcyclist on Avenida Pintor Joaquín Sorolla in the Pedregalejo district in Malaga.

The medical services confirmed the deaths of both victims upon arrival at the scene.