Malaga 112: two dead in road accidents on Monday
The two accidents on the Costa del Sol's roads occurred between midnight and 1am
Almudena Nogués
Malaga
Monday, 6 April 2026, 10:29
It has been a tragic morning on the Costa del Sol, with two road deaths.
The emergency services learnt of the first accident at 12.13am, when a vehicle ran over a man on the A-7 motorway near Mijas. The accident happened at kilometre 1,028 in the direction of Fuengirola.
Just half an hour later, at 12.41am, several witnesses alerted the emergency services to the fall of a 33-year-old motorcyclist on Avenida Pintor Joaquín Sorolla in the Pedregalejo district in Malaga.
The medical emergency teams confirmed the two deaths at the scene.