Gibraltar Treaty gets green light: 15 July set for its implementation

SUR in English Monday, 6 April 2026, 09:42 Share

The HM Government of Gibraltar has welcomed the unanimous approval of its treaty agreement with the European Union, after the European Council confirmed it has agreed the text of the UK-EU agreement in relation to Gibraltar, along with its signature and provisional application.

The EU has confirmed it will be ready for provisional application by 15 July, a development the Government described as "very welcome," saying the new date provides both certainty and breathing space for businesses and residents alike.

A decisive step forward

The unanimous endorsement by all 27 EU member states was described by the Government as "a decisive and important step forward," with the collective backing lending added authority and certainty to the agreed framework.

The later implementation date brings particular relief to Gibraltar businesses that must adapt to new customs procedures, giving them more time to prepare before the arrangements come into force.

The Government also confirmed that the new European Entry/Exit System (EES), which comes into effect on 10 April, will not apply to any Gibraltar residents, regardless of the colour of their Civilian Registration Card - an assurance it said had been secured ahead of the original deadline.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said the confirmation delivered precisely what Gibraltar's people and businesses had been seeking.

"Today's confirmation is welcome because it gives Gibraltar something that people and businesses have desired: both the key elements of certainty and time," he said.

Picardo acknowledged the anxiety of recent weeks, attributing it not to the content of the treaty itself but to the lack of clear timelines. He said his Government had worked throughout to ensure Gibraltar was legally, physically and operationally ready for the 10 April EES deadline, sharing information with stakeholders "at every stage as soon as it was properly possible to do so."

"This additional time will also now help businesses to refine the new customs arrangements and give the public greater reassurance as we move towards implementation," he added.

The Chief Minister concluded: "Coupled with guarantees about EES exemption for Gibraltar residents at the Gibraltar frontier with Spain, this is a very, very positive development."