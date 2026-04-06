Malaga province needs 548 Guardia Civil officers to combat shortage

Irene Quirante Monday, 6 April 2026, 15:27 Share

The security sector in Malaga is once again under scrutiny. According to data from the unified association of the Guardia Civil (AUGC), the shortage of officers has worsened in the province, where existing patrols are overwhelmed and some stations are unable to open due to a lack of officers. Currently, the province needs 548 Guardia Civil officers.

According to AUGC, while there were 273 vacant positions in January 2024, the figure has doubled in just two years, reaching a deficit of almost 550 officers in 2026. Far from growing to meet the needs of the Costa del Sol, the total number of active Guardia Civil officers in the province has fallen by one per cent during this period.

AUGC reports that the personnel shortage is hitting the ranks of those responsible for operational duties on the ground, in the field and on the roads, with 505 vacancies. This is compounded by a shortage of 28 non-commissioned officers and 15 commissioned officers.

Regarding the reserve staff, responsible for surveillance at courthouses and administrative tasks, they still has 38 vacancies to fill (18 per cent of the total in their area).

AUGC denounces that Malaga has one of the lowest ratios of Guardia Civil officers per capita in all of Spain. According to the association, this situation, far from being resolved by the latest transfer competition published a few weeks ago, has worsened. Elite units such as the USECIC and public safety posts like those in Ronda, Alhaurín de la Torre, Manilva, Nerja, Villanueva de Algaidas, Ojén, Fuente de Piedra, Tolox, Casabermeja, Cuevas de San Marcos and Villanueva del Trabuco have seen their personnel reduced following this reassignment.

The consequences of this critical 22 per cent deficit are felt daily in the province. "It's no wonder that many stations can barely open their doors to serve the public and that the few available patrols have to cover several towns simultaneously," AUGC says.

According to the association, neither the institutions nor the society of Malaga seem to be fully aware of the seriousness of the situation, amid crime rates on the rise in some municipalities, organised crime firmly established and drug-trafficking networks actively operating on the coast of the Costa del Sol.