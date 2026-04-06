Filing tax return in Spain: key dates to remember

Almudena Nogués Monday, 6 April 2026, 15:27 Share

The countdown to tax season is on. The wheels are in motion and the dates in the calendar are approaching. The period for filing income tax returns ('renta') for the 2025-2026 tax year starts on Wednesday, 8 April. Taxpayers will have a slightly shorter timeframe to settle their accounts with the tax authorities, given that this tax year starts a little later.

Those who earn more than 22,000 euros annually from a single employer must file a tax return. Likewise, those who have received 15,876 euros annually from more than one employer, where the second employer's income exceeds 2,500 euros, must also complete the forms.

The 2026 tax filing season begins right after Holy Week. Those wishing to file online can check, correct and confirm their tax returns from 8 April until the end of June. Those opting to file exclusively by phone will have to wait one more month,. For those who wish to file in person, the process will begin in June.

What are the key dates for this tax season? The Ministry of Finance has already published the official 2025-2026 income tax calendar. These are the dates to remember.

From 8 April to 30 June: Period for filing the income tax return for 2025 online.

From 6 May 6 to 30 June: Period for filing the income tax return by phone with the assistance of a tax agent. Anyone wishing to file their return by phone must schedule an appointment (the appointment period opens on 29 April and closes on 29 June).

From 1 June to 30 June: Period for completing the form in person at the tax agency offices, with a prior appointment (the application period is from 29 May to 29 June).

25 June: Deadline to set up direct debit payment for this year's income tax return.

5 November: Those who have a balance due and choose the option to pay in two installments will have to pay the first installment (60 per cent of the total) at the time of filing the return and the second installment will be charged automatically on 5 November.

Appointments

Whether you choose to file your tax return by phone or in person at an office, you must make an appointment within the established deadlines. This will allow you to receive assistance from a tax agency official. There are two ways to make this appointment:

-By phone: 91 553 00 71 / 901 22 33 44

-Online on the website of the Sede electrónica de la Agencia Tributaria