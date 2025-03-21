These are the places in Malaga province where it has rained the most so far this month

A resident with water up to his waist in the Santa Ana neighbourhood in Cártama.

In view of the respite on Wednesday and most of Thursday, the Junta's Hidrosur network and Spain's Aemet state weather agency have taken the opportunity to gather some data and shed a light on just how much rainfall has been discharged in Malaga province in March so far. Storm Martinho is expected to bring more rain over the weekend, which will add even more contributions.

Aemet's official weather station at Malaga Airport, which is used for statistical and comparative purposes, has recorded 14 days of rain in March so far. If another five days were to be added, it could reach the historic record from March 2018. As an interesting aside, the official weather station in Alpandeire is already close, with 18 days of rain.

776mm is the unofficial record this month, and it was registered by an amateur rain gauge

However, the wettest March in Malaga as a whole was in 2004, with 269.7mm, meaning that we are still a long way off, with 220.8mm at the airport so far this month. We will have to wait until the end of the month to find out if any record has been broken, either in terms of days of rain or in terms of the month's accumulated rainfall.

José Luis Escudero, head of SUR's weather blog, 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning), has compiled data from the main rain gauges throughout the province, both professional and amateur, to trace the places where it has rained the most this month.

504mm is the highest official rainfall figure, recorded by the Casarabonela rain gauge

The most outstanding records are provided by amateur network Acamet, according to which the record rainfall in the province this month is in El Juanar, with no less than 776mm. It is closely followed by the Pilones pass, in the Sierra de las Nieves (736); Ardales (700); El cerro de los Valientes, in Tolox (683) and Oreganal (589); and Carratraca (560).

With these numbers in mind, experts have estimated that, in just one month, it has already rained more than usual in a full year in the province. As far as official data is concerned, the most remarkable numbers were recorded by the rain gauge at Casarabonela, with 504 litres per square metre, followed by Cortes de la Frontera (469) and Alpandeire (443).

220.8mm have been collected so far this month at Malaga Airport

Numerous gauges have stood around the 400mm mark: Ardales (467); Istán (460); Pujerra (446); El Burgo (435); Yunquera (429); the river Genal in Jubrique (427); the Majada de las Lomas, also in Cortes (418); the Las Golondrinas pass, in Tolox (415); Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja (414); Alozaina (410); the river Grande (406); the Guadiaro river (404); Ojén (399) and the diversion dams of Guadalmansa (396) and Guadaiza (375), which empty into the reservoir of La Concepción; Casares (374).

Closer to 300mm are: the Guadalmina reservoir (353); the La Concepción reservoir (338); Coín (335); La Encantada (311); Villanueva de la Concepción (303) and the Marbella water treatment plant (300), among others.

Reservoirs

In addition to La Concepción, some other reservoirs have also recorded significant increases: Guadalhorce (260.5); Guadalteba (248); Casasola (202); La Viñuela (191) and El Limonero (145).

Even though the gauges in Malaga city did not hit the highest numbers like their counterparts in other parts of the province, the capital of the Costa del Sol also received good rainfall, especially at the headquarters of the meteorological centre in El Cónsul, with 255mm and El Atabal (186).