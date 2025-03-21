Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. Migue Fernández
Wet weekend on the cards in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol
Weather

The expected rainfall will generally be of low intensity, except in specific points of the Serranía de Ronda and the westernmost coast

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 21 March 2025, 09:50

Storm Martinho will likely result in a wet weekend in Malaga province, although the expected rainfall will generally be of low intensity, except in specific points of the Serranía de Ronda and the westernmost coast of the Costa del Sol.

In fact, the only day of this new cycle of successive fronts in which Spain's state weather agency Aemet activated a warning (yellow level) was yesterday. Although at the time of publication, the accumulated rainfall had barely reached 20mm in the municipalities on the border with Cadiz province, in the case of the Guadiaro river and Cortes de la Frontera. However, during the night and in the early hours of the morning, rainfall of a medium intensity was expected, although it was not expected to be damaging.

This Friday will be marked again by the presence of Martinho, although it will be "less efficient" in terms of accumulated rainfall than the previous one (Laurence). This is what the director of Aemet in Malaga province, Jesús Riesco, predicts. Currently, there are no active warnings for heavy rainfall.

The rain will continue at intervals over the weekend. On Saturday, from midday and in the afternoon, the probability decreases a lot in the case of Malaga city. However, on Sunday it could be reactivated and affect the whole day.

On the other hand, for the beginning of next week, for the moment, no new showers are expected, but a generalised rise in temperatures, and the possibility of a 'terral' in the usual places where the warm wind is felt, such as in Malaga city, Vélez-Málaga and Estepona.

