EMT buses in Malaga. Salvador Salas
These are the minimum services that must be maintaned in Malaga during Spain&#039;s transport drivers strikes
Industrial action

These are the minimum services that must be maintaned in Malaga during Spain's transport drivers strikes

The first day of action by bus, coach and taxi drivers in the province will be on Monday 29 October and there are further dates in November and December which could affect the Christmas holidays

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 25 October 2024, 18:00

Many city and interurban bus and coach drivers as well as some taxi drivers in Malaga city, along the Costa del Sol and across the province will be taking strike action on Monday, 28 October. This will be the first of a series of days of strikes which will go into November and December.

Although the haulage drivers' strike was called off on Thursday 24 October, the bus, coach and taxi drivers' strike will still go ahead. In Malaga it will affect above all the EMT and school services and the current weather forecast gives rain, which is expected to add to the problem.

On Friday 25 October the Junta de Andalucía issued a resolution to which SUR has had access, which aims to "guarantee the operation of the urban and interurban road passenger transport service", by establishing minimum services.

In the case of regular interurban bus services, minimum services of 50 per cent will still operate. As for regular urban transport (EMT, in the case of Malaga city), a minimum service of 50 per cent will also still run. The resolution states that "the transport of schoolchildren, users of day centres for the elderly and care centres for people with dependency or disability, as well as transport to health centres, will be guaranteed in all cases". However, in this case, no mandatory minimum is established.

The strike will start at midnight from Sunday 27 to Monday 28 October. Then, 11 November, 28 and 29 November, 5 December, 9 December and, finally, from 23 December, when the strike is set to last indefinitely.

