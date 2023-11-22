These are the Costa del Sol train services that will be affected by Spain's rail strike on Friday

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A national rail strike in Spain this Friday (24 November) will affect three AVE trains in each direction between the Costa del Sol and Madrid. The industrial action at Renfe and Adif has been called by the UGT, CC OO, CGT, Semaf, SF and SCF unions against the transfer of Rodalíes local service to the Catalan regional government, a measure that is part of the investiture pact between PSOE and ERC.

The Ministry of Transport has established minimum services, which, in the case of high-speed trains, will mean that six AVE trains will not run between Madrid and Malaga on Friday 24 November. However, sources consulted indicate that there is a possibility that the call for strikes will be withdrawn at the last moment.

According to Renfe's website, the cancelled services will be the scheduled departures from Madrid at 8.25am, 10.25am and 4.35pm. Passengers on these trains will be routed to the next connection, although they can also change or cancel their tickets at no cost. From Malaga to Madrid the cancelled Friday services are the 8.05am, 11.58am and 17.57pm trains. Those affected will be routed to the next scheduled departure.

In total, the unions have announced five days of strike action: 24 and 30 November; 1, 4, and 5 December. The Ministry of Transport has put mandatory minimum services in place to ensure the provision of passenger and freight rail transport.

In the case of the Cercanías commuter line between Malaga city and Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol, 75% of trains will run during rush hour on Friday (from 6am to 9am; from 2pm to 4pm and from 6.30pm to 8.30pm), with a 50% service during the rest of Friday.

In the case of Avant and Media Distancia (middle distance services) the schedule will run at 65%; and for AVE-Larga Distancia (long distance), 72%. For AVE/Larga Distancia and Media Distancia passengers whose train is affected by the minimum services, Renfe has implemented the following after-sales measures: passengers affected by cancelled trains will be offered, whenever possible, to travel on another train in the closest timetable to the one purchased.

Passengers can cancel or change their ticket for another date without any cost. Cancellations or changes can be made through all Renfe sales channels. The minimum service timetable can be consulted on Renfe's website (www.renfe.com) and by calling 912 320 320.