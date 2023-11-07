Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Passengers on a platform at Barcelona's Sants station. Europa Press
These are the five days of strike action that rail unions in Spain have called in the new few weeks
Rail transport

The 24-hour stoppages affecting Renfe and Adif workers will be held in late November and early December, in protest at the transfer of state-owned rail train services

Cristina Cándido

Madrid

Tuesday, 7 November 2023, 18:49

Rail unions in Spain have called for five days of strike action across the network in late November and early December.

The move is against a pact between Sanchez's socialist party and Catalan separatist party ERC which would see the transfer and control of Rodiales - Catalonia's commuter rail service - go to the regional Generalitat government.

The General Workers Union (UGT) representing employees of state train operator Renfe and state infrastructure operator Adif have called for 24-hour stoppages on 24 and 30 November and 1, 4 and 5 December, according to sources.

"We understand that although the approaches of the agreement (PSOE-ERC) are not identical in terms for Adif and Renfe Operadora, this does not prevent us from expressing our opposition to the proposed measure and demand a firm commitment that provides guarantees for the groups we represent in both companies in the same terms," said the UGT in a statement.

