These are the five days of strike action that rail unions in Spain have called in the new few weeks

Cristina Cándido
Madrid
Tuesday, 7 November 2023, 18:49
Rail unions in Spain have called for five days of strike action across the network in late November and early December.
The move is against a pact between Sanchez's socialist party and Catalan separatist party ERC which would see the transfer and control of Rodiales - Catalonia's commuter rail service - go to the regional Generalitat government.
The General Workers Union (UGT) representing employees of state train operator Renfe and state infrastructure operator Adif have called for 24-hour stoppages on 24 and 30 November and 1, 4 and 5 December, according to sources.
"We understand that although the approaches of the agreement (PSOE-ERC) are not identical in terms for Adif and Renfe Operadora, this does not prevent us from expressing our opposition to the proposed measure and demand a firm commitment that provides guarantees for the groups we represent in both companies in the same terms," said the UGT in a statement.
